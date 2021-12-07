The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the family of a 12-year-old, Sylvester Oromoni, a student who died under controversial circumstances.

Oromoni was allegedly beaten to a pulp by his fellow students in the school for refusing to join a cult.

Perrie, an uncle to the deceased in a post on his Twitter account disclosed that his cousin suffered severe injuries which led to his death.

He added that the late student was subjected to bullying, torture and harassment. Sylvester Oromoni’s death led to an outcry with the public demanding for justice.

In the statement, the governor expressed his sympathies to the family of the deceased, noting that his death was truly heartbreaking.

He added that a comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing, assuring the family of Oromoni his full support in this trying time.

Read the statement below;

”I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos.

As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad, but disturbing and heartbreaking.

Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and the entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time.

I share their pain and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest. Amen.”