Sanwo-Olu Presents 13 SUVs To Outstanding Teachers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has encouraged teachers to continue putting in their best as his administration will not relent in rewarding excellence while raising the prestige of the teaching profession.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Y2021 Teachers Merit Awards held yesterday at the Sports Pavillon, Lagos House, Ikeja, where he presented 13 brand new SUVs to outstanding teachers and school administrators, restating the commitment to use education as a weapon to change the world and influence the teaching profession.

The following individuals received 13 SUVs – Adenike Ojo of Bolade Junior Grammar School; Adeola Adefemi of Oke-Odo Senior High School, Alimosho; Bolanle Alamu of Government Senior College Agege; Fausat Adegeye of Ebenezer African Church Primary School Agege; Folashade Oyedeji of Ajara Comprehensive Junior High School; Lukman Agbabiaka of State Junior Grammar School (Special) Surulere; Michael Ayoola of Ansar-Ud-deen Society Primary School; Olubukola Dosunmu of Girls Junior High School Agege; Olusegun Muftau of LASA United Primary School Ibeshe; Oluseyi Amao of Satellite Junior Secondary School; Omolayo Fadayomi of Karaole Primary School Ifako; Soji Megbowon of Jakande Estate Comprehensive Senior College; and Yahya Adesokan of Vetland Senior Grammar School.

While speaking, the Governor maintained that one of the game-changers in the education development plan of his administration is the EKOEXCEL programme designed to support teachers to achieve better learning outcomes across all public primary schools.

He said: “The EKOEXCEL Y2020-2021 End line Fluency and Numeracy Evaluation has further justified the huge investment and affirmed the strategic interventions and impacts”.

“We have also instilled local and international training for our teachers, creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning”.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu noted that the State’s Government investment in education is yielding positive results and the performance of Lagos State students in WASSCE/GCE has significantly improved from 38.79% in Y2020 to over 81% in Y2021, with a minimum of five credits including Mathematics and English.

He also emphasised that the Comprehensive School Programme aimed at reducing the rate of dropout in schools, through skills acquisition, is a fit-for-purpose education system poised to create equal opportunities for students across the State.

“We are equipping school students to be self-reliant, skilled and empowered before exiting secondary school,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, remarked that teachers touch humanity and are the most critical factor in the educational system, stressing that the government has continued to keep its promises of raising the prestige.

“This is a testament to a promise made and fulfilled. Like I always say, leadership is a gift and I thank Mr. Governor for his exceptional style of managing the affairs of the State as it showcases a passion for reward of diligence, commitment and hard work”, Adefisayo said.

The various prize categories included Best Teachers and Best School Administrators in Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary School categories while teachers in the Special Education Needs Schools and Technical Colleges were not left out of the awards.

The Nomination Committee Chairman, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said the committee was saddled with the responsibility of screening all 3,582 candidates who applied initially but the number was pruned to 22 semifinalists.

Mrs. Koiki appreciated the Governor’s passion for promoting the teaching profession and disclosed that some of the teachers were emotional while relating their experiences in teaching students with great passion.