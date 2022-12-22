Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday called for religious tolerance among residents of the State, especially among the religious leaders.

He made the appeal at the Lagos State House of Assembly End of the Year Thanksgiving/Christmas Outreach held at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor also urged religious leaders to continuously pray for God’s peace and tranquility in Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said: “Let me use this occasion to appeal to all our spiritual leaders not to relent in praying for our dear State and country for God’s peace and tranquility to continue to reign, for the prayers of the righteous availeth much.

“As we prepare for the general elections in 2023, we pray that our aspirations for the state and our leader, former Governor of the Centre of Excellence, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would receive uncommon favour of God.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his goodwill message at the event, expressed his appreciation to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and all the members of the State Assembly for their cooperation and unwavering support in the collective journey to birth a Greater Lagos for all Lagosians.

The Governor also felicitated the management of the Lagos State House of Assembly and leadership of the Assembly fellowship for the success of this year’s Thanksgiving/Christmas outreach and the 20th Anniversary celebration of the chapter.

“This year’s thanksgiving is unique as it also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Fellowship. Being in the presence of God waxing stronger and without any blemish for the past 20 years is indeed the grace of God and it calls for appreciation and thanksgiving,” he said.