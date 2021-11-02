The Lagos State Government has called for calm over the collapse of a 21-storey building, which is under construction on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ggenga Omotosho said “Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) are on the site, battling to save the lives of those under the rubble. Three persons have been rescued, even as the operations to save more lives continue.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the incident. The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has visited the site in the company of other officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako; Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Bamgbose- Martins; Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe as well as General Manager, LASEMA Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The Deputy Governor directed security agents to cordon off the site to facilitate rescue efforts. The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, was also at the scene assessing the site for any likely damage to the surrounding structures”.

A report of the investigations will be made public in due course, the statement said.