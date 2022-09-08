The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named Paul Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

This development was contained in a statement by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Bamgbose-Martins is an engineer who has been Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations since inception of the administration.

Bamgbose-Martins was born on 3rd June 1957, in Lagos. He had his Primary Education at St. Mary’s Private School, Lagos in 1969. He attended the famous St. Gregory’s College, Lagos for his secondary education, which he completed in 1974.

He obtained his First Degree, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and a Master of Science Degree (MSc.) in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos, majoring in Highways/Transportation.

His constant quest for knowledge led him to embark on several post-qualification programmes such as Infrastructure Development at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; Accelerated Development Programme at London Business School; Infrastructure Development in a Market Economy at Harvard University, John F Kennedy School of Government and Advanced Management Programme in ASCON, Badagry. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), a Member of the Institute of Highway Transportation (MIHT) and a Registered Engineer (COREN).

Bamgbose-Martins is an astute Civil Engineer with over 33 years of professional experience as a Public Servant. He has served the Lagos State Government in various capacities, such as Area/Resident Engineer, Director of Planning and Design, General Manager, Lagos State Ferry Services, Executive Secretary and Vice Chairman, Lagos State Roads, Bridges and Highway Infrastructure Private Sector Participation (PSP) Board. He rose through the Public Service ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in 2005 and headed at different times, the Ministry of Rural Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure from where he retired in 2015.

Post Retirement, he engaged himself in various Consultancy Services as well as Project Development until 2018 when he joined BOS/KOH Team as a Member of the Strategic Economy Committee and then later Member, Transition Committee during which he was Team Lead for the Transport and Traffic Management Subcommittee.

He was appointed by the present administration as a member of the Lagos State Project Finance and Process Compliance Audit Committee.

Bamgbose-Martins is married with children.