Sanwo-Olu denies asking LASTMA not to arrest Motorists

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied the report making waves that he directed personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority not to arrest any erring motorist.

A statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq said the General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba had previously debunked the fake online news which had alleged that LASTMA Officials were banned from arresting motorists who flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Mr. Oreagba explained that the false report, which is the handiwork of faceless mischief makers, has been repeatedly circulated online since February, 2020 despite being severally refuted by the management of LASTMA.

He warned Lagosians, especially motorists, to be wary of online reports aimed at causing chaos and mischief within the society.

“I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018”, he noted.

The General Manager hinted that part of the Agency’s responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the State, maintaining that the officers and men of LASTMA will not hesitate to enforce those laws whenever violated to transform the State’s transportation system towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and reducing road accidents.

According to him, “The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the State”.

He stated further that all working ethics of the Authority, including its operations, are being regulated by the State’s Laws.

The General Manager confirmed that the Agency is currently operating with modern technological innovations in addressing traffic challenges by equipping traffic management personnel with new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices that capture real-time traffic violations on the road, in addition to a signalised intersection and junction improvement.

While thanking all road users for their support and cooperation with LASTMA which has culminated in the reduction in travel time, Oreagba, however, advised motorists to call any of the Agency’s hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597) for any inquiry or clarification on the activities of the Agency.

