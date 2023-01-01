By Francis Francis

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, has approved the release of 104 inmates from various correctional facilities across the State.

A statement issued by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said the Governor signed the release order on the 28th of December 2022 in cognisance of the Spirit of the Season and the New Year Festive celebrations.

He explained that the exercise is pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines. The Council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates.

“The approval for the release of the inmates is in line with the commitment of Mr. Governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms”, Onigbanjo stated.