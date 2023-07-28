Sanwo-Olu Advocates Recycling To Boost Job Creation, Combat Climate Change

In a bid to create more job opportunities and combat climate change, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, delivered a compelling message at the Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot 2023 event.

He emphasized the significance of recycling and reusing products as frequently and as long as possible, promoting the circular economy model of production and consumption.

The event, which held on Wednesday, was deemed crucial not only for Lagos and Nigeria but also for the entire sub-Saharan Africa. Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that adopting the circular economy approach, which involves sharing, leasing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing materials and products, would lead to the emergence of innovative production ideas, subsequently generating more employment opportunities.

Addressing the issue of global warming, the Governor pointed out that developing countries like Nigeria had contributed the least to this pressing problem, yet they were suffering the most severe impacts of climate change.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in accessing resources and strategies to combat climate change and adapt to its consequences.

During the two-day program, various aspects of the circular economy were explored, including sustainable design, environmentally friendly manufacturing, waste management, product life extension, and the crucial role of consumer behavior. The conference was organized by

the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and brought together experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates to discuss actionable steps in implementing a circular economy framework.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that adopting a circular economy approach was not just an option but a necessity for Lagos and other regions in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the growing population, urbanization, and increased consumption patterns, which had placed significant pressure on the environment and resources. A linear economy, which follows a take-make-dispose model, is not sustainable in the long run and exacerbates climate change, pollution, and resource depletion.

The circular economy, on the other hand, presents a holistic approach that addresses these challenges by decoupling economic growth from resource consumption. By shifting from the traditional “throwaway” culture to one that values recycling, reusing, and refurbishing, the state can reduce its carbon footprint and decrease the demand for raw materials.

In terms of job creation, Governor Sanwo-Olu outlined several sectors that would experience a positive impact from embracing the circular economy. Recycling and waste management would witness a surge in demand for skilled workers to collect, sort, and process recyclable materials. The refurbishing and remanufacturing industries would require a skilled workforce to extend the lifespan of products and reduce electronic waste.

Furthermore, the circular economy encourages a shift towards locally sourced materials and production, promoting regional supply chains and supporting local businesses. This localization can lead to the establishment of new enterprises and an increase in job opportunities within the community.

The Governor also stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in realizing the goals of the circular economy. He called upon businesses to take the lead in adopting sustainable practices, responsible waste management, and eco-friendly product designs. The Lagos State government, in turn, would provide support, incentives, and a conducive policy environment to enable these businesses to thrive.

In addition to economic benefits, the circular economy offers environmental advantages. By reducing waste and promoting recycling, the state can mitigate pollution, protect natural habitats, and conserve valuable resources. Moreover, embracing sustainable production practices can enhance energy efficiency and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to Nigeria’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and global climate action.

The Governor acknowledged that implementing a circular economy would not happen overnight and would require collective efforts from citizens, businesses, and policymakers. He urged individuals to embrace sustainable consumer behaviors, such as repairing and repurposing goods, reducing single-use plastics, and supporting businesses that prioritize eco-friendly practices.

As the Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot 2023 event concluded, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his commitment to incorporating circular economy principles into the state’s development agenda. He announced the formation of a task force comprising government representatives, industry experts, and environmental advocates to formulate a comprehensive circular economy roadmap for Lagos State.