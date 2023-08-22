Sango Festival: Oyo Govt. Seeks UNESCO’s Recognition

The Oyo State Government has renewed its call for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) recognition of Sango festival held annually in the ancient Oyo town.

Speaking on Saturday, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, added that this will complement the Oyo State Government’s existing drive to promote its culture-tourism potential.

He said while Oyo town showcases the annual Sango festival by its devotees, there are other cultural festivals that showcase the rich culture of Oyo State.

Dr. Olatubosun, reiterated the Oyo State Government’s commitment to enlist the World Sango Festival amongst other World Festivals recognized by UNESCO.

He also said the Oyo State Government will ensure participation in the World Festival of Sango, coming up in South Africa later in the year, adding that this will give global credibility to the Sango Festival in Oyo Town.

The Bashorun of Oyo Land and the Head of Oyomesi, High Chief Akinade Yusuf Ayoola appreciated the Oyo State Government’s efforts at making Sango Festival a World class celebration.

In another development, the Aare Olusese of Ibadanland, Aare Olubunmi Omikemi Egbelade has commended Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for fulfilling the promise he made to traditional religious worshippers during his electioneering campaign to grant their request for special recognition of Isese Day celebration in the state.

He pledged their support for a peaceful Oyo State as they celebrate their faith.

The Aare Olusese made this known during the celebration of Isese festival at Mapo hall, Ibadan.

He said adherents were grateful to the state government for breaking the record, among other South-west states to approve Isese Day.

Also, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Interfaith matters, Revd. Olufemi Ibikunle urged the Isese worshippers to pray for sustainable peace in the state.

He said that prayers were crucial for the leadership of the state to conceive initiatives that would ensure long-lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.