Villarreal beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second time ever. Quique Setién’s side produced a perfect performance and with two goals from an inspired Samuel Chukwueze and a goal from José Luis Morales, they put the champions down to the joy and delight of the 700 fans who accompanied the team.

The Submarine arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with the aim of getting something positive from the Spanish capital. From one of the toughest grounds in world football. Facing them were Real Madrid, who came into the game after beating FC Barcelona (0-4) in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Things did not start well for Villarreal, who found themselves behind after a quarter of an hour. It was a stroke of misfortune for the Yellows, who conceded an own goal. Asensio’s pass inside the box bounced off the body of Pau Torres and into the net.

The Submarine looked to react early to Madrid’s goal and only a minute later were able to equalise. Courtois saved Álex Baena’s shot from the heart of the area. The midfielder’s shot, after a good headed pass from Aïssa Mandi was too close to the goalkeeper.

This was followed by another chance from Chukwueze who, after rounding two opponents, sent his cross-shot narrowly wide. A succession of approaches and shots followed, putting Thibaut Courtois on his toes.

At the half-hour mark, Ramón Terrats was unable to continue on the pitch and was replaced by Manu Trigueros. By coming on, the midfielder became, with 310 appearances, the Villarreal player with the most First Division appearances in the club’s history, surpassing Mario Gaspar.

With five minutes to go before half-time, Samu Chukwueze broke through the backline. The Nigerian received a fantastic pass into space from Lo Celso and with a magical dribble beat Nacho to get one-on-one with Courtois and level the match. The move was kicked off by a superb interception from Pau Torres.

The score at the Bernabéu was 1-1 and the 700 Yellows in the stands gasped with happiness. Villarreal went in level at half-time.

After the break, Real Madrid took the lead again. Vinicius beat Pepe Reina with a low shot after an individual move down the left flank. Villarreal had to fight back in search of an equaliser with almost the whole of the second half still to play.

Soon after, the referee disallowed a goal for the Submarine for offside. Pau Torres beat Courtois after a pass from Mandi, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Before the 70th minute, Setién refreshed the team with two changes. Morales and Alberto Moreno came on for Gio Lo Celso and Yeremy. The substitutions suited Villarreal well. Within minutes, Morales beat Courtois after taking advantage of an excellent pass from Samu Chukwueze, the real star of the match. The Yellows were back on level terms in a beautiful game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

There was still much to be written in a match of madness. With ten minutes to go, Chukwueze silenced the home side with a stunning strike from the edge of the area. The shot from the Yellows No.11 took a trajectory that was impossible for the goalkeeper to stop. The Yellows beat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu for the second time ever.