Samuel Chukwueze’s move to Milan in danger

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze, who has been linked to AC Milan lately, could have a fallout in the deal. AC Milan, who have shown interest in the Super Eagles forward, has now turned their attention towards FC Porto striker, Medhi Taremi, as an alternative to Alvaro Morata

Last week, Villareal President, Fernando Roig, said he was not convinced about the interest from Milan for the 25 years old. Milan bid around €25m for Samuel but it’s understood Villareal won’t let go except their €35m valuation is met.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be heading for a medical with Milan in the coming days after personal terms have been agreed.

According to Punch, Chukwueze not being an EU player is another setback for him and Milan only has one slot left in the squad. If Taremi takes it, then they cannot sign Chukwueze from Villarreal, while they have also identified Gustav Tang Isaksen from Midtjylland as an alternative to the Nigerian.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Share this post