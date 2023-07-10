Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Samuel Chukwueze’s move to Milan in danger

Samuel Chukwueze’s move to Milan in danger

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 0

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze, who has been linked to AC Milan lately, could have a fallout in the deal. AC Milan, who have shown interest in the Super Eagles forward, has now turned their attention towards FC Porto striker, Medhi Taremi, as an alternative to Alvaro Morata

Last week, Villareal President, Fernando Roig, said he was not convinced about the interest from Milan for the 25 years old. Milan bid around €25m for Samuel but it’s understood Villareal won’t let go except their €35m valuation is met.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be heading for a medical with Milan in the coming days after personal terms have been agreed.

According to Punch, Chukwueze not being an EU player is another setback for him and Milan only has one slot left in the squad. If Taremi takes it, then they cannot sign Chukwueze from Villarreal, while they have also identified Gustav Tang Isaksen from Midtjylland as an alternative to the Nigerian.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Nigeria Wins U21 Women Volleyball Championship

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 0

Any player who fails to resume will no longer be our player – Kwara United

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 0

Kylian Mbappe Blasts PSG, Calls Them Divisive In Fresh Interview

Ken Ibenne July 9, 2023 0

U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

Oladimeji Adeoye July 9, 2023 0

BREAKING: David De Gea Departs Manchester United After 12 Years

Ken Ibenne July 8, 2023 0

Edwin Van Der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain—AFC Ajax

Oladimeji Adeoye July 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Nigeria Wins U21 Women Volleyball Championship

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 0
Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

JUST IN: Gov. Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

Adekunle Taofeek July 10, 2023 0
Abuja private security

Abuja private security guard docked for alleged negligence

Kunle Dada July 10, 2023 0
Binani sues INEC

Binani sues INEC again over nullification of her election victory

Kunle Dada July 10, 2023 0
Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci to cook for widows

Esther Salami July 10, 2023 1