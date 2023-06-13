Samuel Chukwueze thanks fans after he was voted La Liga African Player of the Season

Samuel Chukwueze, the forward from Nigeria and Villareal, expressed his gratitude to the fans for voting him as the La Liga African Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Samuel Chukwueze attained the award following his outstanding season with the Yellow Submarines. Despite a season without a trophy, Chukwueze had 24 goals and contributions in 50 appearances for Villareal in the just-concluded season.

His remarkable brace against Real Madrid away at Santiago Bernabéu on the 8 of April has attracted interest from Real Madrid to add the 24 years old Nigeria to their squad.

On his verified Facebook page, he wrote:

“Thank you for this award, LaLiga

African best player in la liga Season 22/23”.

Chukwueze, who is worth €25m according to the transfer Market, started 27 La Liga games out of 38 in 2348 minutes this season for Villareal.

Share this post