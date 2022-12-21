Former Super player and coach, Samson Siasia have cold-shouldered claims that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would have done better than other African contingents who represented the African continent in the just concluded 22nd edition of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in QATAR. Argentina defeated France through a penalty shoot-out to claim their third in history.

There were many historical and remarkable moments the African teams displayed during the tournament.

Tunisia and Ghana and Cameroon fell out of the group stages of the World Cup.

Cameroon claimed Africa’s first win over Brazil in a FIFA World Cup when they edged the Selecao by 1-0 in the final game of their group.

Senegal and Morocco reached the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Atlas Lions of Morocco reached the semi-final round of the World, becoming the first African country to achieve such a feat in the FIFA World Cup since its inception. They were celebrated massively by the Moroccans following their arrival from Doha in Qatar. While Senegal was eliminated by the Three Lions of England.

The 51-year-old says Super Eagles would have been an embarrassment in the FIFA World should they have qualified.

“We would have been embarrassed out of the World Cup with shocking score lines,” Siasia told FL.

“The Super Eagles have no business going to the world cup, and losing out to the Ghana team we played against is enough proof.”

Siasia was capped 51 times with the Super Eagles scoring 13 goals, he was part of the 1994 Nation Cup winning squad.