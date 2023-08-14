SAM OKWARAJI: 34 years after

It is thirty four years since Nigeria lost a talented footballer and an exceptional human being — Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji. It was during a FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Angola at the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos that tragedy struck, forever marking this remarkable individual’s place in history. As we reflect on his untimely demise, it is impossible not to be overwhelmed by a surge of emotions, a mix of grief, admiration, and gratitude for the indelible impact he left behind.

“We owe it to our national heroes to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and their memories stand the test of time” so says an anonymous Asian proverb.

Samuel Okwaraji was more than just a footballer; he was a symbol of hope and resilience for a nation emerging from the shadows of endless struggles. Born on May 19, 1964, in Umudioka Village of Orlu zone, Imo State, he quickly gained recognition for his exceptional skills and passion for the sport. His rise to fame within the Nigerian football scene was meteoric, captivating the hearts of fans through his electrifying performances both domestically and internationally.

Okwaraji had an undying love for his country, evident in his decision to play for Nigeria’s national team. Representing the Super Eagles was his greatest honor, and he wore the green and white jersey with unwavering pride. His commitment to the game and his dedication to his team were unparalleled, inspiring teammates and fans alike. His every play exuded a profound love for Nigeria, making him an idol for millions.

The event of that fateful day, forever cast a dark shadow upon Nigerian football. During that ill-fated match, in the 77th minute, Okwaraji collapsed on the pitch, leaving a nation frozen in disbelief. Despite immediate efforts to save him, it was too late. The shocking news of his sudden passing sent shockwaves throughout Nigeria and the global football community, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of many.

Okwaraji had a flowering career in Europe at the time of his sudden death which included playing for AS Roma 1984 –1985, NK Dinamo Zagreb (1985 –1986), Austria Klagenfurt (1986 –1987), VfB Stuttgart (1987 –1989) and SSV Ulm 1846 (loan) (1987 –1988) while finishing his education in law.

While his life was tragically cut short, his legacy serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of existence and the enduring power of inspiration. Through his remarkable journey, he taught us the value of unwavering determination, commitment to excellence, and the pursuit of one’s dreams against all odds. His memory continues to motivate young footballers in Nigeria and beyond, encouraging them to strive for greatness in all aspects of life.

Beyond his exceptional sportsmanship, Samuel Okwaraji embodied the spirit of unity, representing the diversity and strength of Nigeria. He transcended ethnic, religious, and societal barriers, bringing people together with his talent and charisma. In a nation often burdened by divisions, he stood as a symbol of hope, reminding us of the power of sports to unite people as one.

But it is disheartening that despite his immense sacrifice and contribution to Nigerian football, the government has failed to honor Okwaraji’s memory appropriately.

Under the scorching Lagos heat, the midfielder — most academically decorated footballer at the time, in the last stage of his Ph.D program, collapsed, suffering from congestive heart failure. This tragic incident ought to have served as a wake-up call for Nigerian sports authorities to prioritize the well-being of their athletes and improve medical facilities during matches. Okwaraji’s sacrifice should have been a turning point for Nigerian football, but unfortunately, it has been overshadowed by government negligence.

On 19 May 2019, on what would have been his 55th birthday, he was honoured with a Google Doodle. It is even more painful that as federal government (deliberately) choose to undervalue the ultimate price he paid for patriotism, his home state of Imo had consigned his memory to the bin of infamy.

No single stadium or state monument was named after him, neither was their any event earmarked to perpetuate his memory in our national consciousness. Save for Late Oliver De Coque and Chief Stephen Osadebe’s ingenuity in putting his demise in songs, his remembrance would have faded into irretrievable oblivion with the evening sun of August 12 1989.

His mother died a miserable death. She must have suffered multiple depression from burying his iconic son in such circumstance, while the government of her country looked the other way

Such instances of irreverence towards Nigerian heros from east of the Niger are what incite many young Igbo generation into believing that had Okwaraji been fortunate enough to come from other parts of the country, he would have been immortalized.

Nigeria should learn to stop her nauseating partiality and be fair and just to all her sons irrespective of tribe and tongue. This is an overemphasized monotone. Statesmen agree that “we honor our national heroes by preserving their memories, so that future generations may learn from their courage and sacrifice, because in the shadow of their sacrifice, we find the light of our nation’s courage and resilience, forever ingrained in the memories of our fallen heroes.”

Three decades and four have passed since we lost Samuel Okwaraji, but the deep void left by his departure remains. His incredible skill, unwavering dedication, and love for his country continue to inspire generations. We mourn his loss, but we also celebrate his life and the indelible impact he made in such a short time. Whether the nation sit up to immortalize him or not, Samuel Okwaraji is forever etched in our hearts, and will forever be remembered as a true hero and a shining example of patriotism, human resilience and sporting spirit.

Requiescat in pace!

Sam Okwaraji nwa Umudioka k’emesia.

Jude Eze. Jude Eze.