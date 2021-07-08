SALAH: MURIC Urges Lagos Exam Board To Shift Entrance Exam

352 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 8, 2021
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to the Lagos State Examinations Board to shift one of the dates of its Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges which falls on 19th July, 2021. The group argues that 19th or 20th July are still being considered for the Muslim festival of Id Al-Adha while neither date has been confirmed.
The appeal was contained in a statement issued by the director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
The statement reads:
“The Lagos State Examinations Board has set aside 15th – 17th and 19th July, 2021 for the conduct of Year 2021 CBT-based Screening Test Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges. Coincidentally, the Muslim festival of Id Al-Adha is being speculated to hold on 19th or 20th July, 2021. This has raised tension among Muslims in the state who have called our attention to the likelihood of a clash between the examination and their festival.
“From the look of things, 19th July, 2021 will either clash with the Muslim festival or it will be too close for comfort. The inconveniences this is likely to cause can be compared to picking 24th December which is too close to Christmas day (25th December) for an examination. It is therefore controversial. The Lagos State government may want to steer clear of a highly controversial date as a mark of recognition, respect and sensitivity for the feelings of Muslims in the state.
“Our humble suggestion is that another day be substituted for 19th July which is the last day of the examination. It is very glaring that the examination is a four-day affair. Instead of starting on Thursday 15th July, the exercise may start from Wednesday 14th July and end on Saturday 17th July 2021. Option ‘B’ is to postpone the last paper till after the Muslim festival. Thursday 22nd July appears to be suitable for this shift.
“The shift to Thursday 22nd July will not have any negative impact on candidates as there had been a shift in the dates planned for the same examination in the past. The 2021 Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges was initially slated for 28th June – 3rd July, 2021 but it was shifted to 15th to 19th July, 2021. Therefore, a new postponement will not surprise the candidates, their parents and guardians.
“We appeal to the Lagos State Examinations Board to consider this proposal. Lagos is known for religious tolerance and the state has enjoyed cordial inter-religious relationship for long. It is also well known that Muslims in the state have enjoyed religious freedom under the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu. This peaceful ecosystem needs to be nurtured into fruition when we can all boldly beat our chests and say, ‘This, truly, is the State of Excellence’.
“In the same vein, we urge the Board to allow a two-hour break during the examination which will be held on Friday, 16th July, 2021 (if the examination time-table does not reflect this already) to enable Muslim candidates to worship.
“We must seize this opportunity to commend the Lagos State Government, particularly the Commissioner for Education who has always taken steps to address issues immediately they are reported. This has resulted in amicable settlement of cases of hijab persecution in some Lagos schools and the avertion of crisis.
“We also appeal to Muslims in the state to show understanding. The expected clash between the examination date and the Muslim festival must have been inadvertent due to the unstable nature of the Islamic calendar. The last Ramadan festival (Id Al-Fitr) holiday is a good example.
“Although the Federal Government actually declared two days, Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May, 2021 as holidays having speculated that Wednesday would be the Salah day, Ramadan did not end on Tuesday as expected. It ended on Wednesday. Therefore, Thursday became Salah day thereby rendering the holiday declared on Wednesday extraneous. The Muslims ended up enjoying only one day which was the second day (Thursday, 13th May, 2021).
“True to our avowed motto, ‘Dialogue, No Violence’, MURIC will continue to engage governments, institutions, groups and individuals in peaceful interface. We urge Muslims in Lagos State to continue to cooperate with the government and never to resort to violence or any form of confrontation. We need a peaceful atmosphere for the state to experience meaningful growth.”
Remember me