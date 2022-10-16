Liverpool and Manchester City clashed again since they last met in the Community Shield season opener, where Liverpool defeated the English Champions by 3-1. It was another much awaited encounter and City sought a reprisal, but unfortunately, Liverpool took the three points over the Citizens.

The first half began with Manchester City not being able to dictate the game as usual in games. The rhythm was not conducive for them at Anfield. There were nearly attempts from both sides, with Liverpool controlling most of those in the second half.

There was no goal after the first half of the blockbuster encounter. But Salah piloted Liverpool to an emphatic win over Manchester City, who faced their first defeat of the season.

Erling Haaland was stopped today, making it his second game against Liverpool without a goal.

With 1-0 at Anfield, Liverpool moves up to 8th place with 14 points, while Manchester City are 4 points, adrift league leaders Arsenal.