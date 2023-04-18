Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has surpassed Fowler’s record as the player with the most left-footed goals during their rampage on Leeds United last night.

The Egyptian scored a brace in the 39th and 64th minutes respectively with his left foot during their 6-1 victory at Elland Road.

With the second goal in Liverpool’s 6-1 victory at Leeds United, Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record.

The strike was the Egyptian’s 134th in the competition, and it was his 106th with his left foot.

It overtook the 105 scored by another Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, who coincidentally also featured for Salah’s opponents, Leeds.

He extended his lead over Fowler to two in the second half at Elland Road with a calm finish from a superb team goal to make it 107 goals with his left foot.

Of his other 28 goals, Salah has scored 21 with his right foot and a further seven with his head.

Top 10 left-footed goalscorers

Player Left-footed goals Matches

Mohamed Salah 107 135 223

Robbie Fowler 105 163 379

Robin van Persie 94 144 280

Ryan Giggs 83 109 632

Riyad Mahrez 65 82 276

Romelu Lukaku 60 121 278

Olivier Giroud 50 90 255

David Silva 49 60 309

Daniel Sturridge 47 76 218

Louis Saha 46 85 289