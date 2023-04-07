In comparison you are. If it were today you would be a Saint, for the ills and atrocities that make this generations evil rank over and above your sin of betrayal.

Each time your name is mentioned, it comes across as one plague that gives lethal blow to morals and virtues. Of a truth you are not bad enough compared to us . You are not evil and your greed and avaricious tendencies pale at our corrupt mind.

How much was even in the purse of Jesus? How much did you even take? Though you seem greedy and insatiable , a learner you are to my generation, where snakes swallow money and rats eat it . A generation where billions of naira can grow wings and fly away without consequences.

We may call you a betrayer, call you all sorts of names , profiling you in a very bad light. Of a truth a saint you may be in comparison, “Saint” Judas!!

You betrayed him, took the money, but your conscience suddenly came alive, that which you desired so much, craved for became an object of pain and despair. You suddenly lost interest.

You dropped the liquid cash and said no to the plan, though it was too late to stop the arrest and crucifixion, but it wasn’t late for your soul to be saved.

Sadly you blew the chance! A second chance to mend your ills, you blew it.

You hanged yourself, I judge you not, only God, the supreme judge knows where your soul is.

You are better in comparison to this generation, whose conscience knows no remorse, bribe taken, money stolen etc wouldn’t be returned unless under judicial compulsion. But you returned yours.

“Saint” Judas you are better in comparison to us who openly made promises of value,integrity, godliness, fairness and equity only to brazenly reneged on them. We collected much more than you bargained with those you betrayed your master to. You were remorseful at a point but in our case very brazen and emboldened, flaunting our criminality as if there were crown set aside for the best corrupt and betrayer of the year.

“Saint” Judas! I wonder what you were doing when Jesus was casting out demons and multiplying bread and fish. You were sincere enough not to use it to scam and make extra cash. You were decent enough not to defile the sanctity of decency and integrity. You didn’t at least engage in false prophesy and all kinds of abracadabra to dupe people. You were there even when you were secretly helping yourself with the purse, you never claim Daddy Jesus or Deputy Jesus.

We are worse in these areas. Our generation is becoming increasingly hypocritical in all areas. Nothing seems real anymore. Too fake in this generation, fakeness is now the rule while real and truth an exception.

Saint Judas! I don’t know where you are now, all I know is, in comparison you may be a Saint to this generation of evil possibilities.

From Holy Thursday to Good Friday your name will be on the lips of many who in reality may not be better than you, kettle calling pot black! Don’t mind us, were we in your shoes we would have perhaps did more, judging by what we have turned into, corruption itself!

What a generation!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com