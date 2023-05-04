The situation in the Sahel region including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger still remains extremely difficult with internal conflicts, extremism and militant attacks, economic development is undeniably at its lowest points in history. In addition, the Covid-19 and climate change are taking its toll on developments in the region.

A number of foreign countries have strongly suggested that the extremism and frequent militant attacks are eradicated through multilateral cooperation, but some are making unilateral commitment and offering support towards establishing peace and development in the region.

The Government of Japan has vowed to work closely with the Republic on peace, human rights, economic development and sustainability across the region. Announcing the collaboration during the Japan-Ghana Summit Meeting in Accra on May 1, 2023, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserted the need to quickly resolve the Russian-Ukraine conflict which has had a major impact on Africa, including food crisis and soaring fertiliser prices.

Against this backdrop, Kishida said Japan would provide$500million for peace in Sahel region over the next three years to contribute to efforts to restore peace and stability and promote sustainable growth in the Sahel region and neighbouring coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

Kishida further expressed serious concern about the situation in Sudan. According to the UN, more than 100,000 people have fled the country since heavy fighting broke out between rival forces on 15 April. A further 334,000 people have been displaced within Sudan, the BBC reported.

In order to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and its neighboring countries, Kishisa said Japan would urgently consider providing emergency humanitarian assistance together with the international community.

Expressing his appreciation for Japan’s contribution to restoring global peace and economic growth, Akufo-Addo said the two countries will cooperate closely as colleagues of the UN Security Council for the stabilisation of Sudan.

As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, the two leaders believe that with the world at a historic turning point, cooperation among the international community is even more crucial to effectively address various challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, energy, and opaque and unfair development finance.

The Japanese Prime Minister was in Ghana as part of his Africa and Asia tour. Before coming to Ghana, he had already been to Egypt while he is expected to visit Kenya, Mozambique and then Singapore.

It is important to note that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), and the bilateral and multilateral partners have suggested adequate steps to ensure a peaceful return to constitutional and democratic government in the Shael region. The G5 Sahel are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.