Leading energy and infrastructure company Sahara Group to Upgrade Power Industry. The group claimed that improving performance throughout the value chain would need increasing human capital capacity through investments in education, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Kola Adesina, Executive Director of Sahara Group, commented on the group’s expansion plan, stating that the organization has made significant strides in the industry in which it operates Egbin Power, the largest thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric, the largest distribution company in Nigeria, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL). According to him, the Group contributes 25% of Nigeria’s power production and distribution, making it the country’s leading power firm.

According to Adesina, the business would keep reevaluating its human capital profile to effectively address problems and take advantage of new possibilities, with a focus on ensuring generational knowledge transfer and conceiving long-term fixes.

“One critical need in the sector today is that of ensuring we have the right people manning the machines, processes, operations and stakeholder management. We also need our regulation and policy formulation to be top-notch. At Sahara, we have a nimble and disruptive approach to keeping our people agile and adaptable to unfolding trends.”

“This is expressed through our graduate engineering programme, a foreign exchange programme for our employees and various employee learning and development platforms that make our people operate at the highest level,” he said.

Adesina claimed that Sahara’s ongoing investments in its power assets show the company’s commitment to producing energy responsibly and having an impact on the industry.

“From strategic overhauls of our turbines to network upgrades, human capital transformation to technology-driven service delivery and unwavering investment in environmental sustainability, Sahara Group remains committed to Nigeria’s power project till we achieve uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Adesina revealed that Project Egbin 2.0, which entails doubling the capacity of power plants to shore up generation capacity, would be accomplished using a combination of sustainable and alternative energy sources to guarantee the country’s access to cleaner and more reliable power.

“Sahara Group ventured into the power sector with a mission to make a difference. Beyond being the foremost power operator in Nigeria, our dream is to light up opportunities, homes, businesses, and dreams responsibly,” he said, adding: “We recently embarked on an overhaul project involving three of our units in Egbin, all of which led to the availability of all six (6) Units at the start of this year, ensuring full capacity at the plant for a sustained period.”

Egbin Power’s Chief Executive Officer, Mokhtar Bounour, also spoke during the event and noted that the company’s programs for rewards and recognition have continued to foster exceptional performance and innovation throughout the organization.

“Our strategy is translated to an action plan where we empower our team members at all levels. We give them equal opportunity to take initiative which enables them to get rewarded for their performance. As you can see, Egbin Power is not just a power plant. We work tirelessly towards making sure that the environment is safe, clean and the people are happy. And they go back safely to their families. They are also enjoying the hard work and delivering the power continuously to the grid with sustainability and responsibility,” he concluded.

