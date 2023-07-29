Safety Agency boss ignores economic hardship, blames drugs, gangsters for surge in crime

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Prince (Dr.) Ifalade Oyekan has attributed the rise in crime in Nigeria to the preponderance of drug abuse, the activities of cultists and street gangs.

Prince Oyekan disclosed this during an interview with some journalists in his office at the Headquarters of the Agency at Bolade, Oshodi.

Ifalade also noted that the security Agencies in the State are working round the clock to bring a lasting solution to the situation, just as he commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his intervention in all areas of safety and security in the State.

The General Manager declared that Mr. Governor has been very supportive of the various endeavours aimed at making Lagos safe and secure for residents and visitors.

Ifalade said, “The government of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has prioritised safety and security in its agenda and one of the key steps to achieve this is with the rebranding of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency”.

He further mentioned the procurement of various tools for the various security and safety agencies including the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency by the State Government.

According to him, ”The present administration has commenced the installation of CCTV cameras across metropolitan Lagos and has also provided LNSA officers with Body Worn Cameras, new patrol vehicles, office equipment, and protective jackets among others. Our command centre is also under construction and will soon go full throttle”.

He, therefore, implored the people to collaborate with the government through the provision of credible intelligence. “Security is everybody’s business. The government will continue to do the needful but the people must also show support and collaboration”, Ifalade asserted.