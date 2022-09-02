In this exclusive interview with The News Chronicle, the CEO of SafeTrucks, Ladele Ajao, a freight hauling company and the Co-founder, Ayokunnu Meadows, speak about the company’s novel operation in the transport business in Nigeria and other sundry issues.

TNC: First, we congratulate you for SafeTrucks. We all know it is not easy to set up a business and run it successfully, more so in a country like Nigeria. Can you please tell us a little bit about your company: what does it do? Why did you venture into that line of business? Tell us about the company’s growth trajectory, including the number of employees.

SafeTrucks: Thank you for this opportunity to discuss with you regarding SafeTrucks Nigeria Ltd. We began about 2 years ago and what we do at SafeTrucks is basically connect transporters with those looking for means of moving goods and products around the country.

Part of what led to the venturing into this business is that from an early age I was involved in transportation business, driving my father’s truck. I observed how people find it difficult in transporting cargo and likewise how difficult it is for transporters to always have customers. Like when a transporter takes goods to a location, most drivers return empty without any package, this is not the desire of anyone who wants to stay in business.

Thoughts on how to alleviate issues like this led to the birth of SafeTrucks. So we began little by little and today we have a lot of vehicles signed unto our platform and about 10 staff working in the office with many others remotely.

TNC: What are the challenges you have encountered in running SafeTrucks?

SafeTrucks: One of the problems we have faced is insecurity. For example, some of our partners refuse to go to certain areas of the country, like presently, southeast. Those who accept to go charge exorbitant rates and this is not in consonance with the philosophy of SafeTrucks which aims to provide services at affordable price to customers.

There is also the issue of increase in diesel price, for this reason some companies who do almost the same thing as we do have even closed business.

Human resource is also challenging, like when we started, getting honest and diligent workers was not easy.

TNC: Please tell us about what keeps you motivated and focused on the business – despite the inevitable odds faced along the way.

SafeTrucks: Passion is a motivating factor for us, which is one of the reasons we are still thriving despite the challenges encountered. We are also propelled by the fact that we are contributing to the betterment of the climate. Imagine the amount of gas emissions SafeTrucks is helping to reduce by ensuring that both transporters and customers who would have otherwise driven around to find themselves don’t have to do so again because we have simplified everything through our live bids on our website.

The fact that we are creating jobs for many hitherto unemployed Nigerians is also a great motivating factor for us.

The existence of businesses like Uber and the likes is also a motivating factor for us as you can see there are similarities with us and them.



TNC: How would you describe your journey to success so far? What are the things you do differently that stand you out from the crowd?



SafeTrucks: We are consistently innovative. The Uber example given previously is a case in point, so yes we actually do things differently. Our customers are top priorities for us, not just the profit, we think of how to make things easier for our customers. SafeTrucks is also in partnership with organisations. We partners with GT Bank, AXA Mansard and others to provide insurance to our customers.

The live bidding which is available on our site is something new in the industry, where people looking for trucks can find transporters who offer them the best deal by themselves on our site.

TNC: Do you think entrepreneurship is for everyone? What advice can you offer aspiring entrepreneurs?



SafeTrucks: Yes everyone should be an entrepreneur. The first step in becoming an entrepreneur is to identify a problem and then provide solution to the problem; as simple as that. One of the reasons of becoming an entrepreneur is that it makes you contribute to society positively. It is also a means of having multiple streams of income which is a necessary condition for anyone who wishes to have financial success.

The advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is that they have to be tenacious. There definitely will be challenges along the way, but an entrepreneur must be ready to fight through in order to breakthrough.

Another thing is that entrepreneurs need to embrace this digital age. How can one be an entrepreneur without having an online presence, website and a functioning social media.

TNC: Let’s have your take on some current national issues.

SafeTrucks: Among many things going on in the country, one is that because of the coming elections, political activities have been on the rise. It is our hope that government will do everything right to make the nation safe and stable. The mass of the people also have their roles to play by being good citizens. Government should also work to help businesses in Nigeria; you can imagine that we had to spend millions of naira to setup solar power in our office.

The relationship between jobs and security cannot be overemphasized. If there are jobs people will not do things like stealing, robbery, kidnapping and others that endanger lives and properties.