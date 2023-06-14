Path The News Chronicle » News » Safe School Initiative: Anambra NSCDC Boss Meets Education Commissioner, Seeks Collaboration

Safe School Initiative: Anambra NSCDC Boss Meets Education Commissioner, Seeks Collaboration

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
In furtherance of efforts by the Federal Government to scale up surveillance and protect school children, the Anambra State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr. Edwin Osuala has paid a visit to the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

The initiative to establish school safety and security response team (SSSRT) in all schools across the country, is driven through the successful launch of National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, (NSSRCC) domiciled at the NSCDC Headquarters Abuja.

Recall that the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had during the launch of the initiative in Abuja, explained that the NSSRCC is one of the critical components of the implementation strategy, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating Safety and security responses for schools and host communities in collaboration with all security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

The initiative was thereafter, cascaded down to the state levels through the state commands of the Corps.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Speaking during the visit to the Anambra Education Commissioner at the State Secretariat, Awka, Commandant Osuala, who intimated his host that the NSCDC has established the NSSRCC to facilitate joint actions by critical actors to prevent and respond to cases of school attacks and violence, implored them to circulate and mandate all schools in the state to register through the website of safe school.

“The website is http:/nssrcc.nscdc.gov.ng/

“The schools can also make use of the emergency line 09169854689 for urgent and prompt attention,” he informed.

Analysing the steps involved in the launch of safe Schools Programme by the Federal Government, Mr. Osuala said the decision to protect schools nationwide was borne from government’s resolve to halt the deadly trend of incessant attacks unleashed on innocent pupils, students, teachers and school facilities in the past.

Responding, Prof. Chuma -Udeh, the Anambra Education Commissioner promised the state Commandant of the Ministry’s collaboration to enhance safety in schools across the state.

The visit ended with the presentation of letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Anambra State from Federal Ministry of Education, requesting registration and notification of communication lines for the coordination of Safe School Response.

The State Commandant was accompanied on the visit by DCC Kizito Emaikwu; Head of Administration, DSC Ngozi Okoye; Safe School Commander and DSC Okadigbo Edwin, Public Relations Officer.

