Safe In His Hands

‘For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear; I will help you.’ (Isaiah 41:13)

Dear child of God, is anything troubling you today?

Whatever it is, know that you’re safely held in God’s Hands.

No matter what the world throws at you. No matter what happens. No matter what others attempt to do do you.

Nothing can shake your position in Christ.

In a perfect world, there would be no pain or struggle. All would be well.

But we live in a fallen world flooded with tragedy and horror, pain and sorrow. Times of joy and laughter, can be brief and for many in persecuted places, difficult to find.

Yet, through it all, you’re held closely in God’s hand, under His protection, surrounded by His favour, showered by His blessings.

Therefore, no matter what plans the evil one may have, you can bravely face them, knowing that all the while, God is holding on to you.

When nothing makes sense and life feels hard, we can bring our questions and confusion to our heavenly Father in this place.

King David did. His soul was often in anguish and he asked God how long he must wait for deliverance from his enemies. He told God freely that he was worn out from groaning and sleepless nights filled with tears and weeping (Psalm 6:3).

God held David in his pain and hardship, and then faithfully answered by bringing about David’s deliverance and restoring his joy. David knew that under the watchful eye and in the safe hands of his Father, he would receive the love and comfort he needed, despite the circumstances. David became a changed man through knowing God. For he learnt to know more of who God was and fathom more deeply what his God could do.

Not until we honestly admit our limitations in the midst of trouble and bring our situation humbly to God will we know our Father in a deeper way.

God encourages us to let Him hold us in our place of struggle. To not run from it, or try to fix it. To rely on Him and not our own strength.

We will know Him as a nurturer as we stay put.

Therefore, see any troubles the world places in your way as an invitation to sit quietly with God, rather than frantically try to avoid it.

In fact, rejoice and praise God in the presence of your enemies, for He will surely deliver you.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, help me to rest in your hands

Whenever I feel like my life is out of control, whenever I’m confused and unsure of what is happening, let me learn to trust in you.

For your hands are sturdy and your care is real.

Thank you Lord, for I know that no matter what happens, you’ll always be there to support me, hold me in your hands and watch over me faithfully.

Father, calm my heart and rid it of all anxiety.

Let me hear the quiet reassuring words of your Spirit as they bring comfort to my soul.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

