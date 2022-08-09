Super Eagles and Almeria forward Sadiq Umar has recounted the ordeal he faced while on loan in Rangers, Scotland under the guidance of Steven Gerrard. The Kaduna-born striker began his senior career with Spezia, then to Lavagnese from where he moved to Roma and was signed on a permanent deal. After struggling at Roma, he was loaned out to different clubs, among which was Rangers in 2018.

The 25-year-old forward suffered with form until he joined Almeria La Liga’s second division where luck has shined on him.

While at Almeria, Sadiq had a terrific campaign in both seasons he has spent and has been linked with a move to English Premier League and Bundesliga Liga this summer.

According to Omasports, Sadiq recalled his trying time while on loan with Steven Gerrard at Rangers:

“Suddenly, I was told I couldn’t use the first-team changing room any more. I had to change with the kids and a few days later I was even banned from parking my car inside the sports centre,” Sadiq said in that interview.

“When I was playing for Rangers, I used to go home crying because things were not going well, and I could see that my dream was slipping away,” He admitted to Omasport Nigeria.”

While at Rangers, he only made four appearances with no goal to his name. At Almeria, Sadiq netted 41 times, and made 19 assists in his 81 caps for the club.