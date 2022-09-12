Real Sociedad has made a public report on the current situation of Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar. Umar was forced out of Real Sociedad’s away game to Getafe, where they lost 2-1 after the Nigerian forward picked up an injury in the 38th minute of the game. He was replaced by Cho Mohammed Ali, but unfortunately, Real Sociedad lost the encounter.

Real Sociedad reported that Sadiq suffered a knee sprain and has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right leg. The club further disclosed that he will be placed on Physiotherapy and will undergo surgery soon.

Real Sociedad club statement:

“Sadiq Umar suffered a right knee sprain during the Getafe-RS match, held yesterday. After the tests carried out today on the player, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right leg. He will start physiotherapy treatment. However, he will undergo surgical treatment.”

“Further information will be provided in the coming days.”