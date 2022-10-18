Sadio Mané wins the inaugural Socrates Award and finishes second in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Former Liverpool and Senegalese forward Sadio Mané has won the inaugural Socrates award for his benevolence and charity to humanity. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old Bayern forward built a school and a hospital in his hometown, and he has been giving money to every family.

This year was one of the most successful years for Sadio Mané who won the Carabao, Carling Cup, and African Nations Cup and was voted African player of the year ahead of former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane became the first African player since 1995 after George Weah to finish above third ranking in the Ballon d’or.

In the top 13 rankings, three African players Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, and Sabasttein Haller made the spots