Bayern Munich has released an official statement that disclosed the one-match ban sanctioned on Senegalese forward Sadio Mané for his misconduct against teammate Leroy Sané. They disclosed that the 31-year-old has been left out of the squad which will play against Hoffenheim at home on Saturday.

According to several reports, Sadio Mané punched fellow team Leroy Sané in the face after an altercation that occurred between both players in the dressing room following their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

A club statement was released by Bayern Munich:

“Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine.”