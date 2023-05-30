SAA Introduces Pupils To Professions In Aviation: People and students who want to work in the aviation business are being introduced to intriguing employment opportunities by South African Airways (SAA).

The campaign, according to SAA’s country manager Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, aims to increase children’s access to resources and change their consciousness by altering their views, values, and attitudes.

She stated this at the inaugural SAA Aviation Career Day for Nigerian youth in honor of 2023 Children’s Day, highlighting the value of partnership among airlines.

“Sixty is per cent of Nigerians Is under the age of 25, Nigeria has the youngest population of youths in Africa. Hence, they should be taken proper care of because childhood comes with a lot of expectations,” she claimed.

Instead of relying only on the Internet, Leke-Bamtefa advised kids to confide in and ask questions of their parents, guardians, and teachers.

“Children, today, we celebrate you. We value your essence and contributions to our society at large. At SAA, we promise to carry you along on our journey to sustainability.”

“Part of our effort in empowering our children is the SAA Secondary School Essay Competition and now the maiden edition of the SAA Aviation Career Day for children in Nigeria.”

“Recently, we have also worked with some orphanage homes in Nigeria to provide a haven for our young children. Our goal is to encourage the children and young people to feel safe and understand their contribution towards a greater Africa,” he said.

Captain Paul Adebayo, an air pilot for United Nigeria Airlines, advised the students on the procedures to take in order to pursue a career as a pilot. He exhorted them to study diligently for their tests.

Share this post