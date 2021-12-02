Governors and leaders of the five Southeast states of Nigeria has condemned what they said they saw in some social and print media where two policemen were said to have been killed and their heads cut-off by youths who styled themselves as members of IPOB/ESN.

The position of the South-East Governors and Leaders were made known after an emergency virtual meeting on a number of issues affecting the region.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, the governors said they have resolved among themselves to work with security agencies to determine the authenticity of the video/report and if found to be true, to apprehend the perpetrators by all possible means to face the law.

“We are aware of similar videos in the past and which when subjected to forensic reviews, were found out to have happened outside Nigeria.

“We assure Nigerians especially the Police community that we will not rest until we have done justice to this matter,” the statement said.

The governors commended youths in the region for the relative peace enjoyed in South East now, assuring that they are committed to their welfare.

They urged those who were misled to carry arms against the people and security agencies to surrender their arms to the Governors and get rehabilitated back to the society.

“We warn all criminals who have styled themselves as IPOB/ESN to kill our people to immediately stop.

“We are aware that the insecurity and killings in South East have gone beyond IPOB/ESN as any criminal finds it easy to hide under such a name to commit crimes.

“We are determined to do everything to protect the lives and properties of our people.

“Our youths are advised to leverage on the various empowerment and agricultural programmes by our Governors to better their lives,” they urged.

The statement said the governors resolved to be very committed in their fight against hard drugs in the region especially the novel Methamphetamine, locally known in South East as Mkpurumiri.

They resolved that all shops and locations where any hard drug is sold will be forfeited to the State Government and all those promoting the trade or indulging in hard drug shall be seriously isolated to face the law.

“Rehabilitation of those misled into hard drug is also ongoing.

“We urge community leaders to give secret phone calls through the special numbers offered by our Governors on security and hard drug,” they said.

On the issue of agitation by the youths, the governors said “we are reviewing the work of Ohaneze Ndigbo committees on this matter and will soon call a larger stakeholders’ meeting to address such.

“All issues relating to the agitation and its fallout are better settled politically and on a negotiation table and we thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his consideration of a political solution to this problem.

“He has demonstrated that he is a good father who listens to his children.

“We urge our people to resume their Monday businesses as we assure them of adequate security.”