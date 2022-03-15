Russia-Ukraine War: ELon Musk Challenges Putin To a Single Combat 

As a way of putting an end to the Russian-Ukraine war, billionaire businessman and world richest man challenges the Russian president Vladimir Putin, to a single combat.

The world richest man took to his twitter on Monday, said he was challenging the world’s biggest troublemaker, Putin to a single Combat and that whoever wins will take over Ukraine.

He said that the stake for the duel will be Ukraine while he continues to show support towards the suffering of Ukrainians.

It is however true that the Russian president is yet to respond to Musk but some of the Russia’s government officials have responded to him though in an absurd manner.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscomos tweeted in response to Musk saying:

“You, little devil, bare still young, compete with me, weakling. It would only be a waste of time.”