Russian President Vladimir Putin has received letters of credence from 17 newly-appointed ambassadors of foreign states in the Kremlin. In his speech, he noted that the situation in the world is currently challenging, with many disagreements that seem irreconcilable at times and often hinder normal productive cooperation between states.

Putin emphasised that “Russia is open to constructive partnership with all countries without exception,” and Russia did not intend to isolate itself nor has any prejudiced or hostile intentions towards anybody and expect that external partners will adhere to the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests in their relations with Russia.

Putin referred to the new Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation which sets forth various positions in dealing with external states. It formulates a system of views on national interests in the complicated and rapidly changing world and describes the main goals, tasks and key areas of Russian diplomacy.

The main point is that, as an independent state, Russia pursues a multi-vector foreign policy driven by its national priorities and the awareness of its special responsibility for maintaining peace and security at the global and regional levels.

Russia will continue performing a historically unique mission aimed at maintaining global balance of power and building a multipolar international system, as well as ensuring conditions for the peaceful progressive development of humanity on the basis of a unifying and constructive agenda.

While addressing individual foreign states whose ambassadors were in the Kremlin, Putin told Lynne Marie Tracy (ambassador of the United States of America), that relations between Russia and the United States, which directly affect global security and stability, were going through a deep crisis. It is rooted in fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order.

“Madam Ambassador, I do not wish to upset the positive atmosphere of the ceremony for presenting the letters of credence and I know that you probably won’t share my opinion, but I must say that the use by the US of such foreign policy tools as support for the so-called colour revolutions, including support for the state coup in Ukraine in 2014, ultimately led to the current crisis in Ukraine and exacerbated the deterioration of Russia-US relations,” Putin said at the ceremony.

“But we have always supported the development of Russia-US relations exclusively on the principles of equality, mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and interests, and non-interference in internal affairs. We will continue following these principles in the future as well,” he added.

At the gathering, Putin congratulated them on the official start of their diplomatic assignments in the Russian Federation. Russian authorities pledged to offer necessary assistance to all the foreign envoys in pursuit of their official assignments in the Russian Federation. As per tradition, the ceremony took place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.