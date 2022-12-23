by Tony Ademiluyi

As reported by Ifamnews.com, In an interview with the Russian National Line, Father Maxim Obukhov, head of the Orthodox Medical and Educational Center Life and a member of the Parental House alliance, said the following regarding the bill banning surrogacy for foreigners:

The bill banning surrogacy for foreigners will be signed into law;

Drafting of the bill was sabotaged by reproductive technology agencies;

Surrogacy is related to in vitro fertilization, including all the accompanying ethical problems;

Surrogacy is a billion-dollar business that is not subject to control;

The business of surrogacy causes irreparable damage to the health of women who resort to modern reproductive technologies;

The fate of children born through surrogacy is not monitored.

“A person cannot be an object of purchase and sale–neither a person, nor his or her organs and tissues should be a commodity for sale, and motherhood must not be a commercial service. Otherwise, we will dehumanize ourselves. A particularly cruel form of exploitation within reproductive technologies is surrogacy–women agreeing to carry someone else’s child in their womb for money. Such a woman gives birth to a child, begins to produce milk, the maternal instinct emerges in her, but the child is already intended for sale. It is also about moral and physiological stress,” says Father Maxim.

Speaking about the possibility of a complete ban on surrogacy and in vitro fertilization, the priest proposes a complete abolition of free in vitro fertilization and abortion: “It turns out that social security has money for abortion, but no money for the operation of a child’s heart defect! And after such an operation, the child can live his life to the full and make a significant contribution to society. Why are medical treatments for children funded by voluntary funds? Because insurance funds are wasting money on abortions and IVF!”

It is crystal clear even to the blind that the whole pro-abortion campaign is about blood money running into trillions of dollars as that is the worth of that blood-soaked empire. Surrogacy is another spin-off of it and these heartless merchants of death and confusion have no qualms and scruples within their consciences to not only objectify women but to view children as mere commodities or chattels for sale. How base has man become for sake of mere transient filthy lucre!

I am glad that Russia put its foot firmly down in banning surrogacy among foreigners so that it will halt the spread of the malady on its soil. The surrogacy industry is also linked to ‘gay rights’ as well.

Trust the liberal media to blast Russia on this noble act in the coming days!

Africa should be careful as they will be the next target for this agenda due to the high level of poverty here which ironically has the sturdy imprimatur of the liberal west. If only her leaders were less selfish and wicked, this is the time for the continent to rally around and build a formidable bloc on the back of Pan-Africanism as envisaged by the visionary and legendary Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah as we are in the era of cultural imperialism. Since Africa has been rigged out of the world’s global trade system, the only thing we can massively export and heavily monetize is our rich and diverse culture on the back of an Afrocentric Conservatism.

Africa mustn’t miss this golden opportunity of becoming a cultural hub in a way that China and India never even envisaged. Russia has set a good example; African leaders must put on their thinking caps and follow suit to not only save the continent but to give genuine meaning to the now much abused buzzword of ‘sustainable development.’