The South African Institute of International Affairs has put into circulation its

latest policy report on Russia-African relations. In the introductory chapter,

Steven Gruzd, Samuel Ramani and Cayley Clifford – have summarized various

aspects of the developments between Russia and Africa over the past few

years and finally questioned the impact of Russia’s policy on Africa.

According to Steven Gruzd, Samuel Ramani and Cayley Clifford, this special far-

reaching policy report includes academic research from leading Russian, African

and international scholars. It addresses the dimensions of Russian power

projection in Africa, new frontiers of Russian influence and provides a roadmap

towards understanding how Russia is perceived in Africa.

It highlights narratives about anti-colonialism and describes how these sources of

solidarity are transmitted by Russian elites to their African public. For seeking

long-term influence, Russian elites have oftentimes used elements of anti-

colonialism as part of the current policy to control the perceptions of Africans and

primarily as new tactics for power projection in Africa.

The reports delved into the historical fact that after the collapse of the Soviet era,

already more than three decades, Russia is resurgent in Africa. While Russia has

been struggling to make inroads into Africa these years, the only symbolic event

was the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, which fêted heads of state from

43 African countries and showcased Moscow’s great power ambitions.

Moscow has signed bilateral agreements to participate in various economic

directions with many African countries. It has also signed military-technical

agreements with over 20 African countries and has secured lucrative mining and

nuclear energy contracts on the continent. Russia exports more arms to Africa

than the United States, France and China combined. It uses private military

contractors.

While it has made thousands of promises and signed bilateral agreements, Russia

is largely invisible in economic sectors, keeps a remote distance from participating

in building critical infrastructures and investing in industrial spheres. Moscow

simply builds relations on illusions and lacks the capacity and overwhelming

power to realize its policy goals in Africa. During critical times of coronavirus

pandemic, Moscow terribly failed to supply 300 million Sputnik V vaccines

through the African Union.

Russia’s expanding influence in Africa are compelling, but a closer examination

further reveals a murkier picture. Despite Putin’s lofty trade targets, Russia’s trade

with Africa stands at just $20 billion, which is lower than that of India or Turkey.

The report authors said that the renewed attention by Russia to Africa presents

both risks and opportunities for the continent, especially in this changing

geopolitical situation. But the key question arises: Who is courting whom?

The report points to the fact that African countries have engaged with Russia in a

‘business-as-usual fashion’ and have either refrained from condemning Russia’s

aggression or from expressing explicit solidarity with Ukraine. Nevertheless, over

half of all African states sided with the West in condemning Russia’s aggression

against Ukraine in UN General Assembly votes in March and October 2022.

Russia’s major breakthroughs on the continent are confined to its support for

fragile states, such as Mali, or autocracies, such as Cameroon, as major regional

powers are reluctant to convert rhetorical cooperation into multidimensional

partnerships.

The authors further wrote that “Russia’s growing assertiveness in Africa is a driver

of instability and that its approach to governance encourages pernicious practices,

such as kleptocracy and autocracy promotion, and the dearth of scholarship on

Moscow’s post-1991 activities in Africa is striking.”

Records further show that Russia indeed kept a low profile for two decades after

the Soviet collapse. One particularly problematic assumption is that Russia’s

resurgence in Africa is a relatively recent phenomenon, which took hold at the tail

end of Putin’s second term from 2004 to 2008 and accelerated after Russia-West

relations soured over the 2014 Ukraine crisis and Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Now Russia’s main tactics to expand its influence, such as debt forgiveness, arms

contracts to fragile states and resistance to US unilateralism, come from its

transition-era playbook and are not simply throwbacks to its Soviet-era

superpower status. These continuities and forces that have shaped them are

largely ignored in Western accounts and deserve granular attention.

In addition, Russia has used social media, state media and ‘political technologists’

to create distorted narratives of Russian largesse and to erode public support for

Western involvement in Africa. At times, image triumphs over reality, as Russian

narratives are more appealing than its actions. It is clear that Moscow’s approach

to Africa is customised and is not a mere extrapolation from Putin’s global

approach to foreign policy.

Moreover, the limited amplification of African voices causes sub-Saharan Africa to

be viewed as a passive pawn of Russian power projection and neglects the

perspectives of African civil society and the historical legacies that drive elites to

court the Kremlin. Africa’s agency is thus discounted and diminished.

On the other hand, Russian public diplomacy in Africa explores the targeted use of

historical ties, existing anti-Western narratives, state-centric approach and

educational programmes to enhance Moscow’s ‘soft power’ on the continent.

In Southern Africa, a pattern of ‘differentiated courtship’ emerges clearly. By

bridging Southern and Eastern Africa, its tactics include debt-for-development,

nuclear energy, military and paramilitary cooperation, disinformation campaigns

and election interference and sponsorship of political parties.

Further in the Horn of Africa, Russia’s tactics for influence projections span from

participating in anti-piracy missions to vaccine diplomacy.

The war in Ukraine has elevated the level of scrutiny of Russia’s actions both in

Europe and elsewhere in the world, including in Africa. Undeniably, Moscow is

wooing African elites to serve its interests, African states are trying to play off

Moscow, Washington, Brussels and Beijing for maximum advantage. While many

complexities and nuances still remain in the entire relationships, it necessary not

to over-generalize the unique features in the bilateral ties.

In the context of a multipolar geopolitical order, Russia’s image of cooperation

could be seen as highly enticing, but it is also based on illusions. Better still,

Russia’s posture is a clash between illusions and reality. “Russia, it appears, is a

neo-colonial power dressed in anti-colonial clothes,” says the report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Simply put, Moscow’s strategic incapability, inconsistency and dominating opaque

relations are adversely affecting sustainable developments in Africa. Thus far,

Russia looks more like a ‘virtual great power’ than a genuine challenger to

European, American and Chinese influence.

The second Russia-Africa Summit – if it indeed goes ahead in July 2023 – will

provide an ideal opportunity to reflect on progress since the inaugural gathering in

2019, and attempt to separate bluster from the concrete facts on the ground. But,

‘who is courting whom’ in the current relations between Africa and Russia.