Russia agrees to develop aviation with African countries

Within the framework of the second Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg, an agreement on developing aviation between the Russian Federation and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia was signed.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Igor Chalik and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Misganu Arega.

After the entry into force of the new agreement, the previously concluded agreement on air communication between Russia and Ethiopia dated March 26, 1977 will be terminated.

The purpose of the new agreement is to create a sustainable regular air service between Russia and Ethiopia. Agreements on the number of flights and directions will be reached within the framework of consultations between the aviation authorities of the two countries.

The parties also agreed on the mutual application of national legislation in relation to carriers, recognition of countries’ airworthiness certificates, cooperation in the field of ensuring flight safety and aviation security in accordance with ICAO standards.

In addition, the agreement sets out the principles for the operation of contractual lines, provisions for the collection of airport taxes, customs duties for the movement of goods, and the regulation of tariffs of designated carriers.

At the same venue on the sidelines of the forum, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Igor Chalik held talks with the Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Road Safety of Burkina Faso, Roland Somda.

Questions of cooperation between the countries in the field of transport communication, in particular, in the field of air transport, were discussed. The summit generally re-affirmed to further deepen cooperation between the Russian Federation and African States.

Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit was held under the theme: “For Peace, Security and Development.” The second Russia-Africa summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, took place in the Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28.

