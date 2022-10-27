A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has expressed confidence that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt nullifying all the primary elections conducted by Rivers APC will not survive the scrutiny of the superior courts.

Wali, who is equally the National Leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), a good governance and peace advocacy group, said in a statement issued in reaction to the judgement, that the APC in the state saw it coming since after the proclamation of Executive Order 21 of Rivers government, disallowing political parties from using any public facilities for campaign rally without the payment of a non-refundable fee of N5 million.

He said the attempt to kick APC out of the race would not work as, according to him, it remains the leading opposition party embraced by Rivers people and poised for victory in the 2023 elections in the state.

The APC stalwart, a peace promoter, urged the party’s loyalists, members and supporters not to be worried but rather stay calm and focused in their quest for the installation of a government of the people under the stewardship of Pastor Tonye Cole of APC.

His statement reads: “We knew we will get here and we were prepared. After the promulgation of Executive Order 21, well-meaning people advised the APC to challenge this extremely political and self-serving order in court. My response has always been that the people who cooked up this cowardly but draconian order, know the final outcome of this challenge already, but they believed in the time it bought them. However, we hoped that bravery somehow will prevail. But we were also not too optimistic, so we prepared and that’s why we focused on the Boys Scout motto of BE PREPARED.

“Therefore, because we were prepared for the ruling by the Federal High Court. As members of the APC, we respect and value the place of the judiciary in our democracy. So, all APC members are always advised to remain civil and legal, irrespective of our disappointments. And this is why the APC immediately appealed the ruling cancelling the primaries conducted by the APC in Rivers State.

“I urge all members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State to remain calm, steadfast and focused. Because our course is just and fair, we certainly will prevail.

“WE KNOW THAT LIGHTENING SHALL NOT STRIKE TWICE.”