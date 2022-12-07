A rights group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has called for speedy police investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the murder of one Uchechi Joy Nwachukwu and the secret burial of her dead body in a shallow grave within the premises of her work place.

The group is also calling for the prosecution of those responsible for her murder, and ensuring adequate compensation to the family.

The late Uchechi, a 27-year-old-cashier at Halim Gas Refilling Plant, Toronto area, by Federal Road Safety Commission junction, Egbu Road, Owerri, was missing for 2 days from the 24th of October, 2022 after she went to work and did not return home.

Her decomposing dead body was discovered 2 days later- following police investigation, buried in a shallow grave behind a building within the company premises.

It was gathered that her murderers poured acidic substance on the body.

Before her death, Uchechi was the last of 3 girls and the last of the children of Pa Sunday Nwachukwu (76) and Ma Philomena Nwachukwu (68) of Eziama community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State.

According to the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, one of the late Uchechi’s brothers, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu who lives in Lagos, had revealed that the owner of the company who lives overseas had entrusted the running of the company to her sister who collects cash and goes to make payments at the bank on certain days.

“Eze said he and all her siblings including the late Uchechi had just returned from their village after the burial of their uncle in October prior to the sad incident.

“He said before he returned to Lagos, he had requested his sister Uchechi to do something for him in Owerri. He called her on phone at about 7.23 am on 24/10/2022 to remind her of the thing he had asked her to do and she promised him she would do it.

“By about 10.00am the next day, he called her again to find out but her phone was switched off and he suspected that she was afraid to tell him that she had not done what he asked her to do for him.

“After repeated calls and her phone remained switched off for the whole day, he reached out to his other younger sister who gave her Uchechi’s alternative number (an Airtel line) and when he called her on that other number, it was also switched off.

“At this point, he became apprehensive and had to call Uchechi’s Pastor and asked him if he knew about Uchechi’s whereabouts, to which the pastor replied in the negative.

“He pleaded with the pastor to go to Uchechi’s residence and findout, which he did on the 25th of October 2022.

“When the Pastor inquired from Uchechi’s neighbour at her residence, she informed him that Uchechi left home on the 24th October and had not returned home.

“When the Pastor went to the company to inquire, he met a man who identified himself as the Manager and inquired. The Manager told the pastor that Uchechi left the premises of Halim Gas Plant since 24/10/2022 with her bag and had not returned,” the rights group revealed.

The RULAAC continued; “Convinced that there was problem, another of Uchechi’s brothers who lives in Owerri went and reported a case of a ‘missing person’ at the Toronto Police Station, Owerri.

“The case was later transferred to the State CID and detectives from D2 commenced investigation which led them to the company where after a thorough forensic search, and following traces of blood trail, they discovered the decomposing body of Uchechi buried in a shallow grave within the company premises.

“The operatives dug up the grave which was covered with dried leaves with two heavy stones placed on top to conceal it, and exhumed the decaying body.”

The rights group disclosed that the Manager and Clerk were arrested and are currently being detained, while two other staff members suspected to be also involved in the conspiracy and murder, including a security guard are at large. “The body has since been deposited at a mortuary in Owerri.

“The case is currently being investigated by the Homicide Section of the Imo State Police Command.

“The grieving family said they have been cooperating and assisting the police with investigations including providing all the logistic supports they have requested to track and arrest the other fleeing suspects and to carry out autopsy prior to the burial by the family in accordance with their tradition.

“The family is expecting that the suspects will be charged to court and prosecuted for murder upon conclusion of investigation.

“Since the murder of their daughter, the family laments that the owner of the company who simply identified himself as ‘Mr. Halims’’ has called their eldest brother who lives in Owerri only once and has not done anything to assist the police in the investigation of the case or the family in their quest for justice for his murdered staff to whom he entrusted his company

“The family demands justice including the prosecution of all those responsible for the heinous crimes, and adequate compensation by the company,” it said

RULAAC said it is in touch with the police authorities in Imo State over this case and has received assurances of prompt, diligent and effective investigation and fair trial of the suspects and adequate compensation to the family of the deceased by the company.