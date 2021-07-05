Rugby Africa Cup: Ivory Coast Wins Namibia On Home Soil

196 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 5, 2021
Awka – Ivory Coast dominated Namibia in the inaugural match of the “Rugby Africa Cup” Pool A Qualifiers at the Alassane Ouattara High School Stadium in Grand Bassam.
In front of their Namibian home fans, the Elephants of Ivory Coast managed to tame the Welwitschias of Namibia by a score of 24-13.
With three converted tries and a penalty, Côte d’Ivoire thwarted the predictions of this match where Namibia was given favourite.
This first success of Edgar Babbou’s men came at the 5th minute in the beginning of the game, with the try of captain Meïté Baky.
The ensuing penalty was converted by Ezer Kosse and 5minutes later, Paul Diallo scored the second try of the Ivorians, which was converted again by Ezer Kosse. The same player will convert another penalty and before the break, the Ivorians scored a third converted try.
The Welwitschias, dominated in the game, managed to reduce the score gap with a penalty kick at the 20th minute signed by Helaruis Kisting.
Shortly before the break, Gino Wilson scored the first try for the Namibians, which was not converted, leaving the scoreboard at 24-08 at half-time.
Returning from the change room, Namibia scored a second try which will again was not converted.
Re-motivated by this try, the Namibians tried to reverse the trend but were unable to destabilize the Defense of the Pachyderms.
The final score will remain 24-13 in favour of Côte d’Ivoire.
The Namibians will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in this pool on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 when they face the Malagasy in the 2nd day of the Rugby Africa Cup pool A.
