The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the Okposo family, friends, and fraternity of gospel artists over the death of the renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

The late Okposo, who hailed from Ivori-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta, passed on in the morning of Nov. 25, in Lagos at the age of 51.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Atiku said the news of Okposo’s demise came to him as a rude shock.

He argued that the deceased was full of life and distinguished himself in the entertainment industry, and, by extension, gave his best to bring smiles to people.

The PDP presidential candidate prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.

The former Vice President wrote, “The news of the death of Sammie Okposo today came to me as a rude shock.

“Sammie was full of life, distinguished himself in the entertainment industry, and, by extension, gave his best to bring smiles to our people.

“On behalf of my family and team, I extend my deepest condolences to Sammie’s immediate family, friends, and the fraternity of gospel artists. I pray that God will grant his soul eternal rest.”