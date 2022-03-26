Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi: A Speaker As A Humble Servant 

Enugu State holds a certain significant feature in the South-eastern region of the Nigerian federation. For one, it is the heartbeat of Igboland. For another, it was the regional capital of the defunct Eastern region from the 1st Republic until the late General Murtala Mohammed altered the regional political system of government by creating states to bring governance closer to the people. And above all, forge national unity and social cohesion post-Nigeria/Biafra war.

The coal-city State had played some vital roles in the geo-politics of the political engineering and re-engineering of Nigeria. Before Enugu was carved out of old Anambra State in a convoluted federal system of government that boasts now of some 36 States excluding the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja the city was the capital of the old Anambra State with Jim Nwobodo as Governor.

Today, Enugu state cannot be said to be among the states economically unviable, depending more or less on the monthly federal allocation, nay largesse, to manage power or provide leadership. The State is always blessed with capable hands.



From ex-Governor Chimaroke Nnamani to Sullivan Chime to the incumbent Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi competence has always been on display for the good of the state.



Unlike what is obtainable in many States’ Assemblies (where frictions and tensions abound due to power-play) the Enugu State House of Assembly under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi is doing a great job by working in perfect synergy with the executive arm to stabilize the system. But by saying that they are working in perfect sync one is not insinuating here that the executive has turned the House into a rubber-stamp assembly doing their bidding.



One hardly hears of impeachments or meddling of the executive in the legislative business. One rarely hears about the Governor scheming to remove or replace the Speaker for one phoney reason or the other. One seldom hears about the Speaker trying to outmaneuver the Governor or vice versa. The trust is there as there is mutual respect.



Democracy works miracles in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. When everyone dedicate themselves to general good, making service delivery and welfare of the people the primary reason of governance then the sky could be the limit.

What is going very well for the Enugu Honourable Speaker could be his sound academic background. As an alumni of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, the University of Calabar, Cross-River State and Enugu State University of Science and Technology where he studied Public Administration the man is ‘loaded’ upstairs! Education would forever govern ignorance!



Again, his family upbringing must have played a crucial role in his perception of leadership and what it entails. Born as a second child on the third day of April of 1971 in Umuchigbo Iji Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State his late father and mother (Chief Felix Ubosi and Lolo Cecilia Ubosi) must have raised Hon. Uchenna Edward as a God-fearing child, one in love with hardwork and brotherhood.

Politicians are generally seen in Nigeria as a bunch of corrupt, arrogant and fetish ne’er’-do-wells. They thrive in looting the treasury, oppressing the people and playing god. Majority of them are suffering from unmitigated ignorance and mediocity. Yet, they keep on grandstanding displaying signs of megalomania!

For the past seven years Speaker Uchenna Ubosi has been in the legislative saddle. To the best of our knowledge no scandal has ever been associated with him. He talks less and works more just like the Executive Governor himself.



Besides, working with a good man like Governor Ugwuanyi makes the job less stressful. Speaker Ubosi has been elected and re-elected since 2015 as a member representing Enugu East Urban Constituency and Speaker of both the 6th Asembly and the present 7th Assembly. If he never did well in the last legislative outing no one would have nominated him for a new law-making outing.



For the quality services he has rendered to his community, Enugu state and humanity Rt. Hon. Uchenna Ubosi has received many awards, some local and others international including the ‘Ezesinachi (1) of Nkanu Land’. He is a life member of Knight of St. Mulumba, Enugu Nigeria. His achievements speak volume of his determination to change the leadership narrative in his state.

Popularly called “Ozege-Okwulu Okalisia” the tall man is married to Princess Akunna Francisca Ugodiya and blessed with four children: Felix, Festus, Ferdinand and Princess Cecilia.