Three (3) suspects vandalising streetlight poles on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos escaped being arrested by some officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state.

This was disclosed in a short tweet on the Lagos Police Command II Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

The tweet said the RRS officers on patrol of Iyana Oworo received reliable information around 4:45 pm on Thursday that some “miscreants” were vandalising part of the streetlight poles on the median of the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the tweet, the officers raced to the scene, but the three (3) suspects on sighting the patrol team, took to their heels, abandoning the cut metals.

It said the officers recovered only 20 heavy slabs of metal and 10 big bolts and nuts from the scene.

The tweet did not say how the suspects escaped since the crime took place on the bridge.

“Yesterday, around 4.45 p.m. RRS Officers on patrol of Iyana Oworo were reliably informed that some miscreants were vandalizing part of the streetlight poles on the median of Third Mainland Bridge.

“The officers raced to the scene. The 3 suspects on sighting the patrol team, bolted abandoning the cut metals.

“Ŕecovered from the scene were 20 heavy slabs of metal and 10 big bolts and nuts,” the tweet reads.