The UEFA Champions League round 16 draws took place today at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. All 16 clubs who finished as table toppers and runner-up knew their fate after the draws this afternoon. But the biggest of them was Liverpool from England drawing Madrid who is the only Spanish side left while PSG will take on Bayern Munich.

Who will play in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

Leipzig (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Benfica (POR)

Liverpool (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

AC Milan (ITA) vs Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Frankfurt (GER) vs Napoli (ITA)

Dortmund (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG)

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter (ITA) vs Porto (POR)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Bayern (GER)

Ties take place on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March. Fixtures will appear here once confirmed. All kick-offs 21:00 CET.