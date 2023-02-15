Bayern Munich and Milan’s narrow victories against their opponents guaranteed them a 50% chance to make it into the next round. Bayern triumphed over PSG in France in a blockbuster encounter that seems to be a repeat of the 2020 UCL final. In Italy, Milan also earned a massive three points and a clean sheet against English side Tottenham.

Kingsley Coman’s goal came in the 53rd minute, just 7 minutes after Davies, who assisted the goal was a sub for Joao Cencelo. Benjamin Pavard was booked twice and eventually was sent off in the added minute.

AC Milan produced the same results at the San Siro against Tottenham. Ibrahim Diaz’s early goal was enough to keep a win and a clean sheet for Milan.

With the away goals rules nullified, Tottenham and PSG will need to win with at least two goals ahead when they meet with their opponents in the second leg.

