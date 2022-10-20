Ronaldo was the major talking point last night during Manchester United’s blockbuster clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford. Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0 to claim a massive three points on their turf. Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute, walked out from the stadium tunnel before full time and that has caused a divergence of opinions among fans and football analysts.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United seal the win by scoring both goals in the second half.

Manchester United took advantage of the win to move to 5th place with 19 points. Ten Hag has been able to defeat Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham in the league since the season began.

After Manchester United, manager Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo’s reaction. He said he will handle the situation.

It’s obvious the 37-year-old is not happy about the approach of Eric Ten Hag, who had promised the Portuguese a place and a big part of his plans before he arrived from Ajax.

Furthermore, Liverpool via Darwin Núñez defeated Westham at Anfield. Allison turned up for Liverpool again, saving a penalty. Liverpool with two streak wins has now moved to 7th place with 16 points on the log.

Chelsea were held by Brentford to a barren draw last night away from home and has been denied an opportunity to close the point gap between Manchester City and Tottenham on the log.