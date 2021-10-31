Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attraction on Saturday evening as Manchester United put up a sterling performance to defeat Tottenham in a Premier League game.

Ole Gunar Solskjaer’s men who were coming from back to back defeats in the league, outplayed their opponent to secure the available three points of the match.

Five-time Balon d’Or winner, Ronaldo, put the reds in front in the first half with a sensational strike following a through ball from his Portuguese teammate, Bruno Fernandes.

Edinson Cavani doubled the reds’ lead in the second half after Ronaldo played him through in the centre of the Tottenham’s box.

Substitute, Marcus Rashford who replaced Ronaldo, added a third of the night to fully restore United’s glory.

In view of his performance, Ronaldo was named man of the match.

In a post match conference, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo said “They [Manchester United] were organised, three centre halves, we couldn’t break them down. We could not do it. We couldn’t find the lines, combinations. The last pass was never there. The finish was never there.”