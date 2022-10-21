Cristiano Ronaldo, who was sanctioned by Manchester United for his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham on Wednesday, has made a post on his official Facebook page. Ronaldo has been asked to train alone by the club and will not be part of the squad that will take on Chelsea on Saturday. The penalties were meted out by Erik Ten Hag who was backed by Manchester United.

Ronaldo on his official Facebook said:

“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries, and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.”

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players’ examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set an example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.”

Ronaldo further writes, saying giving up is not an option, and they will continue to give their best to the team.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”