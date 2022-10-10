Social media Commissioner for Advice, Daniel Regha has disagreed with popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni over his belief that Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time.

Following Ronaldo’s match-winning goal against Everton on Sunday, Macaroni took to his Twitter page to express joy for the Portuguese, affirming that he the greatest footballer of all time.

He wrote “Cristiano Ronaldo!!!!! The Greatest there was, there is and there ever will be!!! My Idolo!!! 700 Career Goals!!! Ororo!!! C.Caution!!! Ntoto!!! C.GhenGhen!! C.Boy!!!

Clear Road for the GOAT!!!!!

“Club*!!! Anyone!!! MY JOY is Full!!!!!!!! Number 1!!!!!!!”

Commenting on the post, Regha said Ronaldo is a good player but he is the fourth greatest footballer of all time.

He wrote “Ronaldo is GOATed but he’s the 4th greatest of all time, & the second best player of his generation; He’s n¤t the best player the world has ever seen cos he relies on the efforts of his teammates to perform. Give Diego Maradona, Pele & Messi their due credit. No shades.”