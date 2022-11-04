Arguably the most influential human beings on earth has once again introduced a gesture that has got people all over the world talking and mimicking. The Portuguese legend introduced a new celebration after he scored the winner during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday evening.

Away from his famous ‘Siuu’ celebration, Cristiano Ronaldo instead went to the corner flag with his eyes closed and his fingers crossed in front of his chest. He was later joined by United’s summer signing, Antony who copied Ronaldo’s celebration.

Ronaldo’s new celebration was a “self-deprecating joke with his fellow teammates, demonstrating the close ties among the players in Erik ten Hag’s squad,” according to United’s official website.

The 37 years old replicated the celebration again his return to starting XI from ban for his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. He led the line against Sherriff and found the back of the net at Old Trafford.

After scoring his side’s third goal, he ran to the touch line, pointed to the stands then stood upright with his head back, eyes closed and fingers crossed in front of his chest.

The gesture stirred up so many reactions as fans was let talking about it;

One Twitter user wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo might have just invented the second greatest celebration ever… From SIUUUU to ‘inner peace’, I love it.”

Another tweeted: “This Cristiano Ronaldo celebration is really epic.”

Other Facebook user wrote: “Ronaldo has replaced the SIU with this celebration and I love it already.”

Another said: “I’m loving this new Ronaldo celebration.”

Another also said: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration is cold.”

The reference was said to relate to Ronaldo’s resting position when traveling with the team. Many players have imitated and are imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siuu” celebration, and now a new one is here and fellow athletes in football and other sports are now imitating the celebration.

Let us now have a look at some of the athletes that have imitated the new Ronaldo’s ‘Peace Of Mind’ celebration;

Alejandro Garnacho

The teeneager who idolizes Ronaldo scored with a stunning strike to give United a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in their final Europa League group game. The strike was made even more special for the 18-year-old given how it was his ‘idol’ Ronaldo that put him through on goal, capping off a ‘dream’ first goal for his club. After celebrating, the young Argentinian pulls away from his United team-mates and is seen paying tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Garnacho took to social media after the game to thank Ronaldo for his part in making it a night he’d never forget.

Wayne Parnell

South African Cricketer, Wayne Parnell imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in IND vs SA game at the T20 World Cup 2022 after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. After a brilliant 68 runs Wayne Parnell celebrated in style as he imitated Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s new ‘peace of mind’ celebration, where he folds his hand, and looks up closing his eyes.

Diego Moreira

Benfica youth player imitated the latest Cristiano Celebration during a UEFA Youth league match, a player from Benfica mimicked the new Ronaldo celebration after scoring. The youth player played a rapid one-two with his teammate before taking a shot towards the keeper which came back to him on the rebound and he netted a goal before bringing on the celebration.

Cheeky Mascot

Prior to the clash between Sporting Lisbon and Marseille, a cheeky mascot copied the superstar’s new celebration before Champions League Game. The boy decided to take the chance when he saw the cameras pan to him.

Palmeiras Women’s Team

The Palmeiras women team has gone viral after pulling off the now-trendy Ronaldo ‘peace of mind’ celebration. The team was celebrating after beating Boca Juniors during the Copa Libertadores.

Folarin Balogun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unrivalled influence in football was once again on show on Sunday when his celebration was emulated by Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. The 21-year-old netted his seventh goal in 12 games and appeared emulate Ronaldo’s latest goal celebration – jumping into the air before turning around and folding his arms, just like Ronaldo did against Everton earlier this season.

Somalian National Team

It was yet another unparalleled influence as the Somalian national team celebrate their goal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s newest celebration

Sheffield Wednesday Players

Sheffield Wednesday players Wilks and Dele-Bashiru doing the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Ugandan team players

Players in Uganda doing Cristiano Ronaldo‘s new celebration

FC San Pedro.

Ivorian football club players in FC San Pedro were also spotted hitting the new Ronaldo celebration after thri 2.0 victory against Stadedabid Janoficcil.

And host of other people around the world, fans, journalist, and so on have joined and are joining the iconic celebration.