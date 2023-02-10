Ronaldo scored his first hat trick since he made his debut for the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr. Ronaldo didn’t only score his first hat trick in the league, but also reached 500 career goals.

Ronaldo scored 4 goals against Al Wehda, he scored two goals in the first half at 21 and 40 minutes respectively while the third and fourth came in the 53 and 61st minutes.

Ronaldo was criticized after scoring his first goal from the spot kick but has proved critics wrong this performance.

Al Nassr with a huge three points leveled up with Al Shababb on the log and tops with a goals difference.

