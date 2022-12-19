For over two decades Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have ruled the World of Football, inscribing themselves in the hall of fame of World greatest players. In the journey to attain these conquests, there have been divergences of opinions between football fans, Journalists, and sports media on who is better between both players.

Lionel Messi, 35 yesterday guided Argentina to its first FIFA World Cup in Qatar after 36 years of drought despite coming close in 2014. Lionel Messi captained Argentina to their third World Cup in history, after the 1978 and 1986 triumph. Before now, Argentina had defeated Brazil in the last edition of the Copa America last year which was Messi’s first trophy with Argentina last year and had won the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cups of Champions in the same year.

Contrary, Ronaldo has guided Portugal to two trophies, the UEFA European Championship and UEFA Nations League in 2016, and 2018.

Both players have won 13 Ballon d’or between themselves, with Messi having 7 and Ronaldo 6. Since Kaka last won it in 2007, Ronaldo and Messi have been the prestigious individual awardees not until 2018 when Luka Modrić came in between and the 2022 current holder Karim Benzema. Note that the award was not presented to any player in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, although Robert Lewandowski’s performance that year was worth him earning the award.

On club level, both players have done exceedingly great. Lionel has won 10 La Liga, 7 Copa del Rey,7 Supercopa De Espana, 3 UEFA Champions, 3 UEFA Super Cup and 3 Club World Cup all with Barcelona while with PSG Mercy has won 2 trophies. In total, Messi has 35 club trophies.

Ronaldo, who began his career at Sporting CP where he won 1 Supertaca Candido, at Manchester United he had 3 Premier Leagues, 1 F. A Cup, 3 Carling Cups, and Community Shield, Champions League and Club World Cup one each. At Real Madrid, Spain Ronaldo won 2 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, 2 Supercopa de Espana and 4 Champions League. At Juventus he won 2 Serie A, 2 Coppa Italia, 2 and Supercoppa Italia. In total, Ronaldo has won 26 trophies at club level.